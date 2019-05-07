Seamus Close used his last strength to whisper: I love you

It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the sudden passing of Seamus – devoted husband, father and grandfather of our family.

It is hard not to feel cheated or robbed of the hopes and dreams we had planned for the years ahead as a family, however it gives us great comfort to hear all the kind words from others who knew Seamus as a man of the people, who prided himself on his integrity and honesty.

Most people will remember Seamus as a formidable, passionate politician, who connected with people from all walks of life to help bridge political divides and build a better, more peaceful future for Northern Ireland.

To us, however, Seamus was the greatest family man you can imagine.

He was a doting grandfather to Thomas, Rory and little Emily, and provided his four children and wife Deirdre, with a lifetime of happy, loving memories that will continue to live on in our hearts.

Seamus’ greatest achievement in life was his family first, and his political career second.

We couldn’t have asked for a more loving, caring husband and father. For that we will always be grateful.

In true Seamus Close spirit, he fought his illness with the same dignity, courage and determination he had during the peace talks 20 years ago, right until the very end. In his final moments he was surrounded by us, his family, where he used the last bit of strength he had left to whisper: I love you.

Goodnight Seamus. Forever Close in our hearts.

The Close Family, Lisburn