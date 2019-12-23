Search for missing man called off as body recovered from Belfast Lough

The body of a man last seen in the east Belfast on Thursday night has been recovered from Belfast Lough.

On Saturday, police requested the help of the public in an attempt to discover the whereabouts of 42-year-old Melvin Watson.

Mr Watson was sighted in Russell’s Shop 4U on the Newtownards Road around 9.55pm but had not been in contact with his since then.

At the time, PSNI spokeswoman said: “It is extremely out of character for Melvin not to be in touch with his family and they are growing concerned. If you can help us find him and bring him home for Christmas, please call 101, quoting reference 1700 19/12/19.”

However, on Monday afternoon PSNI Inspector Nigel Loughlin said: “Police can confirm that the body of a man has been recovered from the water in east Belfast.”

He said a post mortem examination will take place in due course but, at this time, police are not treating the death as suspicious.