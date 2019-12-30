Sharon Stone kicked off dating app after complaints from cynical men

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone has had her profile on a dating app blocked after users believed it was too good to be true.

The Bumble online service for singles said there had been several reports of a fake profile claiming to the 61-year-old Golden Globe winner.

Sharon Stone arrives for the world premiere of her new film, 'Basic Instinct II', at the Vue, Leicester Square, London in 2006. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Undeterred, Stone posted a light-hearted message on Twitter, pleading with Bumble not to “shut me out of the hive”.

The site connects users looking for romance or friendship. Unusually for dating sites, women are required to make the initial approach.

The app states: “When members of the opposite sex match on Bumble, women are required to make the first move, shifting old-fashioned power dynamics and encouraging equality from the start.”

Users can filter who they wish to meet – specifying age, gender and how far they are willing to travel.

After her profile was blocked, Stone tweeted: “I went on the @bumble dating site and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!”

She added: “Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

In a Twitter response, Bumble said: “There can only be one Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again.”

Responding to the online exchange, one Twitter user said: “Some lucky guy could have matched with Sharon Stone. Instead his claim to fame will be, ‘I reported Sharon Stone and Bumble blocked her!’

Stone spoke publicly about her dating preferences during an appearance on the Late Late Show with host James Corden.

“I like them tall,” she said.