Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A patient was also taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children following the incident in the Antiville area of the town on Thursday afternoon.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: "Police are in attendance at an address in Larne following a sudden death.

"More details will follow in due course."

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene at Loran Avenue in Larne. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP councillor Andrew Clarke said police had been in attendance across the afternoon.

"Around about lunchtime there was a lot of activity, ambulances arriving, the Air Ambulance came, and that activity continued throughout the afternoon," he told the BBC.

"There was a lot of shock in the local area as news filtered out."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it attended a call just after 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 1.07pm on Thursday following reports of an incident in the Antiville area of Larne," they said.

"NIAS dispatched a rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews to the incident.

"The charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, was also asked to attend.