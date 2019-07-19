Silver poppies for Mid and East Antrim’s D-Day veterans

Mid and East Antrim Council is to hold a special service of remembrance for D-Day veterans in November.

Alderman John Carson said: “As the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War approaches, council will hold a special service in November for all surviving veterans, including those in the Merchant Navy, who reside in our borough.

“We are extremely proud of our strong military links and heritage here in Mid and East Antrim and we would like to present all surviving D–Day veterans with a silver poppy of remembrance to mark their service in the fight against fascism and Nazism.”

Council is encouraging veterans or their families to register their attendance by contacting 0300 1245 000 or alternatively email:members.services@midandeastantrim.gov.uk

The service will take place during the week commencing November 4 with further details to be released in due course.