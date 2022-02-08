The Ulster-born director of Belfast, Ken Branagh.

After learning that ‘Belfast’ had been nominated in seven categories, he said: “It’s a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards.

“I think of my mother and father, and my grandparents – how proud they were to be Irish, how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honour – as am I. Given a story as personal as this one, it’s a hell of a day for my family, and the family of our film.

“I thank Academy voters for their incredible and generous recognition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are honoured to be among the other extraordinary nominees in a remarkable year for films, and I salute the superb cast and crew of ‘Belfast’ for their exceptional talent, comradeship and kindness.”

Sir Kenneth is nominated in the best directing category alongside Jane Campion, who makes history as the first woman to be nominated for the best director Oscar twice, this time round for ‘The Power Of The Dog’.

She was also nominated for ‘The Piano’ in 1994.

While Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ got seven nominations, ‘The Power Of The Dog’ is nominated for 12 prizes, including Best Picture, while stars Kirsten Dunst, her partner Jesse Plemons and co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee, are all recognised in supporting categories.

Olivia Colman, who won the best actress Oscar in 2019 for her role in ‘The Favourite’, has landed her second nomination in that category for her role as a mother reflecting on her past in ‘The Lost Daughter’.

Benedict Cumberbatch is another British Oscar nominee – he starred in ‘The Power Of The Dog’.