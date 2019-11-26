Snow Patrol cancel Olympia Theatre concert 'due to illness' - NI fans still expect to see band later this week

NI rockers Snow Patrol have cancelled Tuesday night's gig in Dublin.

The band - fronted by Gary Lightbody have cited illness as the reason for the cancellation of their Olympia Theatre show.

The news comes as a shock for fans - as they are booked to play the Waterfront Hall later this week, on Thursday and Friday, as part of their Reworked Tour.

In a brief statement on the band's Twitter account, they said: "So sorry to announce, due to illness, we have to cancel tonight’s show at the @olympiatheatre dublin.

"Information on refunds will follow shortly. We are gutted & were so looking forward to Dublin but it’s just not possible to do the show tonight. See you all soon we promise. SP.x".