Snow Patrol promoter’s £1,000 donation at freemasons’ charity night

A Carrickfergus music promoter’s generosity at a charity evening has helped put a masonic lodge on course for a record year of fundraising.

Snow Patrol champion Steve Strange donated £1,000 at the event hosted by St John’s 162, based in Islandmagee, Co. Antrim.

Dawn and Rory McConnell of Hope House, who received a cheque for �3000, with W. Bro Jim McCord.

Just five months into 2019 and the lodge has already raised £6235 towards both masonic charities and external good causes such as Northern Ireland Hospice, Teddies for Loving Care, Leukaemia Research and Hope House, Islandmagee.

The active Freemasons of Islandmagee recently hosted their fifth fundraiser of the year which was supported by members, their families and their friends.

They were joined by some famous faces including Steve and BBC sports commentator Jim Neilly, who regaled those present with vivid stories from many of the occasions and events at which he has reported.

Freemason Jim McCord expressed delighted with the suport. He said: “I can but take my hat off in awe and commend all concerned for their hard work and efforts, to date we have raised some £6,235 for our selected charities.

“This, however, has happened due to the continuous hard work of the officers and members of Islandmagee 162, who increase their charity giving on a year by year basis.

“In 2017 we were delighted to have raised just over £6,000 and last year gave in excess of £7000.

This year, they are well on course to beat last year’s total - even before we reach the half way mark in the year!”

The lodge will be hosting another charitable event on Saturday, June 29, which will be a barbecue and charity ballot. Tickets are £10 per head and proceeds will be divided between lodge funds and Air Ambulance NI. For tickets, contact 07711737212.