Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’ is most played song of 21st century

Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’ has been crowned the most-played song of the 21st century.

Frontman Gary Lightbody has previously said the track is “the purest love song” he has ever written.

The anthem failed to reach number one when the Northern Irish band released it in 2006, but it featured in TV shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, and a number of movies.

Lightbody was presented with a special gong by music licensing company PPL, whose chief executive officer Peter Leather said: “Chasing Cars is a song that has become a popular anthem, securing huge success across radio, in public and especially TV, where its huge appeal has led to its use in many programmes and especially Grey’s Anatomy.”

Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feeling and Pharrell’s Happy are second and third on the list.