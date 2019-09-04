So much NI history hidden in plain sight

Heritage consultant James said that the size and scope in Northern Ireland’s defence heritage is “remarkable”.

James – also a keen historian who has published several works on the 16th century military history of Ireland – commented: “So much of Northern Ireland’s defence heritage is hidden in plain view.

“There are four airfields up along the north coast - Eglinton, Maydown, Ballykelly and Limavady.

“I think there are 23 all told including the flying boat bases. The level of preservation still to be found is remarkable by national standards.

“Loads of people would go to the market at Nutts Corner but they wouldn’t realise they’re in the middle of this huge airfield.”