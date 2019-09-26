Social media flooded with messages of frustration after Wrightbus goes into administration

Messages of anger and despair flooded social media last night - hours after Wrightbus employees were dealt the ultimate blow.

This morning, as reality about the situation sinks in, former employees have vented their frustration.

Today efforts are under way to try to help the 1,200 workers made redundant.

Just 50 jobs will be retained at the firm - the last UK-owned bus manufacturer.

The administrators are meeting unions later today (Thursday). Calls have been made for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to aid staff.

Wrightbus suffered cash flow problems and had sought investment or a new owner.

Wrightbus

One said: "So reality has kicked in.... after 16 years in wrightbus it came to end yesterday which i don’t want to get into detail why but the truth will come out in the end.Met so many great people and made some great memories and friends.Hope every1 gets sorted with with work ASAP".

SEE: PICTURES: 33 images of Wrightbus staff leaving as the company enters administration

Last night, in another post a former worker said: "I sit here tonight reflecting on all that has happened today. Normally we would be organising ourselves for just another working day.

"Unfortunately today our future has changed, for my husband who has worked for Wrightbus for 33 years , my son who has worked their 12 years, my son-in-law who has 17 years service and myself 7 years.

"This workplace really was an extended family to us all and through our heartache in the past this company as a whole stood behind us 💕💕. "