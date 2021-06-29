Somme commemoration crowds should ‘observe social distancing’

A previous Somme Commemoration parade organised by Ballymacarrett District Lodge No 6. Picture: Aidan O’Reilly/Pacemaker Press

Thousands of people usually line the route from Templemore Avenue and Ballymacarrett No6 District LOL expects another large turnout on Thursday evening.

In a statement, Ballymacarrett District said: “We are pleased to announce that our annual Battle of the Somme commemoration will take place on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

“The procession will proceed in groups of 500 persons as per the current regulations and commence at 7.15pm from Templemore Avenue and proceed along the normal route.

“We would strongly ask members of the general public to abide by the current Covid-19 regulations of social distancing and face coverings to reduce any community transmission.”

The statement adds: “Please also assist us by spreading out all along the route and not creating large gatherings at any one given point. We would also ask spectators not to follow the parade and make use of your garden facilities for viewing where possible.”

A social media campaign has also been launched encouraging people to become “socially distanced supporters.”

