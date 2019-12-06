Somme memorial on Western Front for Linfield FC fallen

Several Linfield players who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Great War are to be honoured in a small French village close to the Somme.

The idea for a permanent memorial in the centre of Bertrancourt has been largely supporter driven, but the Linfield FC board has given the plan its blessing and a small working group travelled to France this week to help finalise arrangements.

Pic courtesty of Linfield FC

Led by the club chairman Roy McGivern, the delegation met local mayor Patrick Schricke and his deputy Celine Jasiak who are said to be fully supportive of the initiative.

Mr McGivern said the plans were warmly welcomed by the officials and that a suitable site for the memorial has been identified in the centre of the village, adjacent to the French war memorial.

Bertrancourt is around 15km from the Thiepval Memorial and the Ulster Tower – a location where soldiers from the 36th Ulster Division, including a number of Linfield players, would have passed through on their way to the front line.

Fourteen soldiers associated with Linfield fell during the war and all be named on the stone tribute.

The Linfield FC delegation led by chairman Roy McGivern (left) were welcomed in Bertrancourt by mayor Patrick Schricke (third from left) and deputy mayor Celine Jasiak (second from left)

The final plans will be progressed over the coming months with a target date of late August 2020 agreed for the official unveiling and dedication. Discussions have also taken place with a view to a game involving a Linfield XI or youth side in the town of Albert to coincide with the memorial unveiling.

As well as chairman Roy McGivern, the Linfield delegation included director Ronnie Morrison, Academy coach Johnny Jamison and facilitator Philip Hamilton from the 36th Ulster Division Battlefield Tours.

The fundraising drive to pay for the memorial has been led by the York Star LSC – and more than 60 memorial fund members have pledged £100 each to date. Full details of the war memorial initiative have been published on the Linfield FC website.

The Monkstown True Blues and York Star clubs have also organised a fundraising event in Monkstown Social Club on Saturday January 25.

Two other UK football clubs – Heart of Midlothian and Leyton Orient – have permanent memorials close to the First World War battlefields.

The Linfield website states: “This is an exciting project for the club and will be a lasting and fitting memorial to the brave players from Linfield FC who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”