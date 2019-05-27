Song of peace in memory of Lyra McKee as walkers reach their destination
Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody joined the peace walk on the last leg on Monday ahead of the rally at Derry’s Guildhall Square.
A choir of ordinary people has come together to call for no more killings in Northern Ireland in the name of Lyra McKee.
1. Lyra McKee peace walk
Nichola Corner, the sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee, holding a copy of the cover of the The Agreement at the end of her speech at the Guildhall in Derry, Northern Ireland, as they arrive at the end of their three-day peace walk from Belfast. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. See PA story ULSTER Walk. Picture date: Monday May 27, 2019. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Nichola Corner, the sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee, sings along to Snow Patrol with other family members and friends at the Guildhall in Derry, Northern Ireland, as they arrive at the end of their three-day peace walk from Belfast. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. See PA story ULSTER Walk. Picture date: Monday May 27, 2019. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Nichola Corner, the sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee, addresses a crowd of people outside the Guildhall in Derry, Northern Ireland, as friends of the murdered journalist arrive at the end of their three-day peace walk from Belfast. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. See PA story ULSTER Walk. Picture date: Monday May 27, 2019. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
