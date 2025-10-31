Spooky house transformation in Co Down dedicated to boy with rare cancer

Gary McPhee's Halloween themed home in Tullycarnet, Belfast pictured with (from left) Mason Rodgers, four, Cian Botsford, five, six-year-old twins Davis and Emma Ozola, and Ellie-Rose Murray, 12, from Ballynahinch, which is raising money for The Children's Cancer Unit Charity

The spectacular transformation of a house in Co Down for Halloween has been dedicated to a local boy who was recently diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

Darren and Sharon Sterrett are known in Bangor for their spooky efforts every autumn but this year has a poignant touch as they raise money for six-year-old Tommy Graham , who has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Mr Sterrett said they have been doing Halloween and Christmas displays since 2020.

The couple, who own a bouncy castle party business, took the initiative after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic to put on an elaborate Halloween display for kids who were not able to go trick or treating.

Andrea McPhee's Halloween themed home in Tullycarnet, Belfast with Harper Spiers, seven, from Carrowdowe

They then started to raise money for charities from those who come to see their house and have raised more than £26,000 over the years.

"This is our tenth display we have done and for each we raise money for a different charity or organisation, something which strikes with us," he said.

"We have raised money for the Air Ambulance, food banks, Women's Aid and Search and Rescue in the past."

He said they were moved by what Tommy and his family have been going through this year and wanted to do something to help.

They requested that money was raised for the Children's Cancer Unit Charity.

Mr Sterrett said Tommy loves Halloween and gave a smile when he saw their house transformed for the spooky season.

"Their (Tommy's family) life has been turned upside down, you just can't comprehend what they are going through," he said.

"What we have done put a little smile on his face because he loves Halloween ."

Mr Sterrett said they have been receiving visitors in Halloween costume all week, enjoying watching all the features in the garden and the music, which is on from 5.30pm to 9pm every day.

On Halloween night, he said that he and his wife intend to dress up as Gomez and Morticia from the Addams Family.

"My wife has made up 100 sweet bags to give out on Halloween night - gives you the idea of the numbers that will come past our house tomorrow (Friday) night," he said.

"It's all good fun, but it only works when people come and see our house and donate."

They also have a Just Giving page for the effort at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sharon-sterrett-1?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL

Meanwhile in east Belfast , Gary and Andrea McPhee are also raising money for the Children's Cancer Unit with their Halloween house.

The elaborate decorations include some jump scares, and the couple said they have had just as many adults coming to enjoy the festivities as children.

