Belfast will once again be celebrating St Patrick's Day, after previously postponing events due to the Covid pandemic.

This means that if you are travelling into the city centre on Thursday, March 17, you may experience some delays.

Here's everything you need to know about St Patrick's Day road closures and disruptions to look out for.

St Patrick's Eve Concert, Custom House Square

On Wednesday, March 16, the St Patrick's Eve Concert kicks off in Custom House Square at 5:00PM.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution driving around Custom House Square, Queen’s Square and Victoria Street.

Delays are expected in the area due to the large volume of pedestrians attending the concert.

St Patrick's Day Parade Route and expected closures

St Patrick's Day Parade is back in Belfast, with the carnival kicking off at 1:00PM from Belfast's City Hall.

The parade route will travel along Donegall Place, Castle place, High Street, Bridge Street, Waring Street and finishing on Donegall Street close to Writers Square.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place, with on street parking and blue badge spaces suspended from 6:00AM - 02:30PM along the parade route.

SPAR Craic 10K route and expected closures

The SPAR Craic 10K race will see over 2,000 runners

With over 2,000 runners expected to take part, the route leaves at 9:00AM from City Hall and goes through the Gaeltacht Quarter before finishing at Ormeau Park.

Delays and diversions along the route are expected, with a traffic management plan and signage in place.

You can find out more about the route here.

Translink timetable changes St Patrick's Day

Translink Metro and Ulsterbus will be operating on a holiday timetable on St Patrick's Day.

If you will be using public transport, expect delays and diversions between 12:00PM - 04:00PM.

It's important to check the timetable beforehand online at the Translink website here or using the Translink app.