St Patrick's Day is celebrated around the world, from parades in New York to Belfast, to Chicago and its famous green river.

Here’s everything we know about St Patrick, Ireland and Northern Ireland's patron saint and how this day is celebrated,

Who was St Patrick?

St Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

At age 16, he was kidnapped from his home and taken to Ireland, where he was forced to tend sheep.

It was during this experience, that he turned to his faith and eventually escaped his captors, returning back to his family.

After returning home, he was called in a dream to return to Ireland and share his Christian faith with them.

St Patrick is celebrated as bringing Christianity to Ireland, with his famous symbol being the shamrock.

One of the greatest legends of St Patrick is that he banished all the snakes from Ireland, however, snakes are not known to have ever inhabited the region.

Where was St Patrick born?

It is believed that St Patrick was born in the 5th Century, however he wasn't born in Ireland.

He is thought to have been born and lived in either England or Wales before he was kidnapped.

When did St Patrick die?

St Patrick died on March 17, in the year 461 AD, which is why we celebrate St Patrick's Day on this date.

He is buried in a graveyard in the town of Downpatrick in County Down, Northern Ireland.

How is St Patrick's Day celebrated?

St Patrick’s Day is celebrated across Ireland and Northern Ireland with parades and carnivals, celebrating the patron saint.

Irish traditional music plays a key role in festivities, with music sessions taking part in many pubs across the island.

People generally wear green enjoy a drink or two.

There is also a religious element, with many people attending church services to commemorate St Patrick and how he brought Christianity to Ireland.

How to say ‘Happy St Patrick’s Day’ in Irish

If you want to wish someone Happy St Patrick's Day in Irish you can say, Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona duit’ which means Happy Saint Patrick’s day to you.

It is pronounced ‘Law leh Paw-drig suna ghit’.