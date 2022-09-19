News you can trust since 1737
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in pictures: Some of the images from today

The emotion of the occasion showed on the faces of the Royal family as they followed the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 19th September 2022, 6:24 pm
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 6:31 pm

The King was seen reading silently from the Order of Service during the prayers while the Queen Consort, seated to his left, listened intently.

Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: Phil Noble

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried by pallbearers leaving the State Funeral held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: Peter Byrne

3. The Queen's two corgis, Muick and Sandy, are seen during the Ceremonial Procession through Windsor Castle to a Committal Service at St George's Chapel. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: Peter Nicholls

Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace during the coffin procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: Carl Court

