Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Statistics on young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) were published today by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency.

According to the report there were an estimated 14,000 young people aged 16 to 24 years in Northern Ireland who were not in education, employment or training (NEET) in January to March 2024.

This was equivalent to 7.1% of all those aged 16 to 24 years in Northern Ireland – and the lowest-ever rate in the time series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teens on phones

According to the statistics, the NEET rate among males aged 16 to 24 was 6.8% and among females was 7.5% in January to March 2024.

The number who were NEET decreased from the previous quarter and over the year, neither change was statistically significant.

In January to March 2024 there were an estimated 11,000 young people aged 16 to 24 years who were not in education, employment or training and who were not looking for work and/or not available to start work (economically inactive).