Statistics reveal that 14,000 Young People Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) between January and March 2024 - aged 16-24 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the report there were an estimated 14,000 young people aged 16 to 24 years in Northern Ireland who were not in education, employment or training (NEET) in January to March 2024.
This was equivalent to 7.1% of all those aged 16 to 24 years in Northern Ireland – and the lowest-ever rate in the time series.
According to the statistics, the NEET rate among males aged 16 to 24 was 6.8% and among females was 7.5% in January to March 2024.
The number who were NEET decreased from the previous quarter and over the year, neither change was statistically significant.
In January to March 2024 there were an estimated 11,000 young people aged 16 to 24 years who were not in education, employment or training and who were not looking for work and/or not available to start work (economically inactive).
The remainder of those who were not in education, employment or training were looking for work in the previous four weeks and available to start within the next two weeks (unemployed).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.