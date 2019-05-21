Steam Saturdays roll into Whitehead

Whitehead Railway Museum is anticipating a sizzling summer season at it announces the start of Steam Saturdays at the Excursion Station.

Last year was recorded as the busiest year for the unique tourist attraction as it welcomed visitors from across the globe, including America, Australia and Europe.

And, according to the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland, the numbers are set to continue.

Lisa Adair, RPSI general manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this extra attraction at Whitehead Railway Museum over the summer months. The steam train ride is always very popular for our visitors young and old as the sound, smell and sight of the locomotive creates a magical atmosphere.

“We have a really exciting programme of events coming up over the summer including our Afternoon Tea and Steam and Jazz events and we would be delighted to welcome visitors, old and new, to experience all that we have to offer.”

An engine built 100 years ago will be the star of the show. No. 3BG Guinness, which worked at the famous Dublin brewery for 45 years before being presented to the RPSI, will be providing steam train rides as part of the programme.

Visitors will have the chance to see the RPSI footplate crew at work, shovelling coal into the firebox and preparing the engine for each of its runs.

The train rides will operate this Saturday (May 25), June 29 and every Saturday in July and August from 12 midday to 4pm, departing from Whitehead Railway Museum platform every 15 minutes.

Tickets for the steam train rides can be purchased on the day and are priced at £2 for children and £2.50 for adults.

Further details about museum opening times and the steam train ride at www.steamtrainsireland.com