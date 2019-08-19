STEM village cleared for take off at Air Waves Portrush

Live Science presenter James Soper will be winging his way to Northern Ireland’s north coast for this year’s Air Waves Portrush event.

Soper, who brings science to life for schools and festivals, has been lined up as the headline act at the STEM village by official sponsor Matrix – the NI Science Industry Panel.

Louise Mullan, STEM village co-ordinator (left), with the deputy mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Ald Sharon McKillop and John Reid from MATRIX

As well as the aerial displays involving a large number of aircraft, there will be an array of land-based family entertainment on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

The STEM village, located in the East Strand car park, is bringing together more than 20 world-class local STEM employers and education providers to showcase career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

The village aims to inspire young people to consider a career involving STEM disciplines with fun and interactive displays and tasks.

Over the course of the weekend, guest speaker Soper will entertain visitors by unravelling the science behind flight with his ‘Airmazing’ show.

Causeway Coast and Glens deputy mayor Alderman Sharon McKillop said: “The STEM village is once again an amazing addition to the line-up at Air Waves Portrush with its extensive range of exciting exhibitors.

“It has become a real highlight of the ground attractions and it is fantastic to have MATRIX as the official sponsor, we are delighted to have them on board.”

John Reid of MATRIX described the STEM village as “one of the most popular ground attractions at the largest airshow on the island of Ireland”.

Mr Reid said: “MATRIX understands the value and importance of championing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics as essential ingredients to ensuring economic growth in Northern Ireland.

“The STEM Village brings together some of the world’s best STEM employers and educators, and provides a fun and interactive platform to showcase a range of innovative STEM skills to children and young people that will aim to spark an interest.”

The STEM Village will be running exclusive ‘Quiet Time’ sessions each day from 10am–11am, ahead of the crowds, offering a quieter environment to view the full range of exhibits in an environment suitable for people with additional needs – however, pre-registration is essential by emailing Louise.Mullan@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

One of the many show highlights will be Kernan Aviation’s multi-screen flight simulator available for visitors to try.

For more information on Air Waves Portrush visit www.airwavesportrush.co.uk or search for Air Waves Portrush on Facebook and Twitter.