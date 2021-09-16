Q Radio and Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements

To recognise his contribution to radio broadcasting, the Northern Ireland man is to be inducted posthumously into the IMRO Hall of Fame.

The 47-year-old from Carrickfergus was one of four presenters inducted on Wednesday at an event at The Spencer Hotel in Dublin. The others were East Coast FM’s Declan Meehan, RTÉ Lyric fm’s George Hamilton and C103’s Patricia Messinger.

Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards Committee, Chris Doyle, said “We are delighted to celebrate the careers of four radio presenters from different corners of Ireland and induct them in the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Embargoed until 6am 16/09/201 Repro Free: 15/09/2021 Gavin Clements accepting in honour of his brother Stephen Clements is pictured with George Hamilton, Declan Meehan and Patrica Messinger at their induction ceremony to the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame 2021. The IMRO Radio Award will take place virtually on Friday October 1st 2021. Picture Andres Poveda

All of the inductees have had significant impact in their radio careers, they are trailblazers, entertainers, amazing broadcasters and have literally seen and done it all. The inductees have connected with audiences over many years and demonstrate how powerful radio really is.”

Stephen’s Hall of Fame award was picked up on Wednesday night by his brother Gavin, ahead of the IMRO Radio Awards, which will take place virtually on Friday, October 1 and will be hosted by comedian and radio presenter Dermot Whelan.

The four new inductees join names such as Gay Byrne, Walter Love, Candy Devine, Dave Fanning, Gerry Anderson and Seamus McKee in the IMRO Hall of Fame.

Deputy chief exec of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, Celene Craig, said: “The four recipients have made notable and lasting contributions to the radio industry and I am very pleased to celebrate their achievements today.

“I would also like to acknowledge the crucial role played by the radio industry throughout this pandemic. It has continued to keep audiences connected and entertained while providing vital, relevant and timely information for individuals and communities during this difficult time.

Stephen Clements was a relative latecomer to the industry having been everything from a male model to an English teacher before hitting the airwaves.

Having built up a huge following on Q Radio, especially with his breakfast show partnership with Cate Conway, he landed what he described as his dream gig with BBC Radio Ulster in the 10.30am slot.

Both ex-First Minister Arlene Foster and her deputy Martin McGuinness were regular listeners to the show and both invited him for private meetings at Stormont where they admitted to being fans of the show, even when he sent them up.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry