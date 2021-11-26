Someone has forgotten their umbrella

A yellow wind warning is in place today and tomorrow for the Province while the rest of the United Kingdom is on red alert for winds of up to 80 miles per hour.

It was a proper mixed bag as far the weather was concerned today with a lot of rain, the odd period of strong sunshine, strong winds and some areas even experienced snow and hail.

Grahame Madge from the Met Office said that while there was a yellow warning for wind Northern Ireland didn’t meet the threshold for an amber warning, or red like parts of England and Scotland.

A wet Black Friday in Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

He said the strongest winds in Northern Ireland were expected in the early hours of this morning.

Mr Madge said: “Gusts could get up to around 50 miles per hour, peaking at about midnight then dying down into the early hours of the morning.

He said temperatures could fall to freezing but frost is unlikely because of the wind.

The Met Office man added that today and tomorrow would bring better conditions: “Tomorrow there will be sunshine and showers, temperatures will still feel cold, though the wind strength will drop right down.

Battling through the stormy weather at Belfast Christmas Market. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

“On Sunday temperatures will start to come up again and sunshine is expected in the afternoon.”

The yellow warning for Northern Ireland is set to end at 6pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile bookmaker William Hill has shortened the odds on it being a white Christmas

With a blast of snow expected to hit parts of Britain, the odds on a White Christmas at 12 major UK airports have dropped to their lowest levels since the last time we saw snow fall on Christmas Day. The odds for Belfast are 9/2.

A spokesman said: “With each passing week, the case for a white Christmas becomes more convincing.”

Ben Lowry