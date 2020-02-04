Storm Ciara to batter NI with 90mph gales - weather warning upgraded to 'amber' - possible impact on travel and electricity supply

The two day weather warning for Storm Ciara has been upgraded to 'amber' by the NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service.

The service, on their Facebook page, issued 'an Early AMBER warning of High Winds for Northern Ireland'.

It added that 'early AMBER warnings of Coastal events/Sea Conditions has been issued for coastal areas of Northern Ireland'.

The warnings are in force from 12:00 08/02/2020 to 12:00 10/02/2020.

The post adds: "The deep area of low pressure expected to affect Northern Ireland this weekend has been officially named as Storm Ciara.

"We are expecting this to be a rather severe storm with risk of damaging wind gusts possible inland across populated areas and gusts of up to 80mph, possibly 90mph or in excess in places".

High winds on the north coast

It added that 'a RED & AMBER warning has been issued for Coastal Events/Sea Conditions'.

"Sea conditions are expected to be dangerous," it added. "Large waves are expected to impact coastal areas which may lead to coastal flooding due to waves over topping sea defence along with damage to the coast line eg - Sea walls, coastal roads etc."

An earlier weather warning issued by the the Met Office - which is in force for the UK - is to last between 6pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

The warning has advised of "very strong winds" and "gusts of 50 to 60 mph across many inland areas, with gusts 70, possibly 80 mph around some exposed coasts and hills".

Storm Ciara - Screenshot of Met Office

It adds that "heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills".

"Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west," adds the warning..

The public is advised to expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

The Met Office also advise: that coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves; is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close; a slight chance that power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Getting out and about in strong winds

They also ask the public to be aware that there is a "slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs".

High winds to blast NI

Met Office weather warning for wind