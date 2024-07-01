Featuring over 100 hours of programme featuring worship, debates, music, sport, workshops, seminars, competitions and a straightforward exploration of how faith connects to everyday life.

The festival – https://www.summermadness.co.uk/ – is ongoing and called ‘Living Life on Purpose June 28 - July 2 (SM24)’.

X-Factor singer Leah McFall and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly were among those who spoke yesterday.

The festival is a joyous celebration of young people from all traditions, breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes; building hope and bringing renewal to our communities.

This year we welcomed over 80 young people from Poland, Italy and Spain, along with well over 100 from the USA and almost 150 from across the Republic of Ireland.

The experience broadens horizons and encourages young people to engage seriously with the issues facing their generation, locally, globally and at the personal level of their core beliefs and values.