The surprise arrival of a £240 million superyacht off the north Down coast has brought a taste of the French Riviera to Bangor.

A superyacht belonging to one of the wealthiest women in the world has been pictured off the coast of Bangor on Thursday.

Owned by US Walmart heiress, Nancy Walton Laurie, the £241m (€300m) vessel weighs 4,523 tonnes and boasts various luxurious features, including 16 cabins, a gym, steam room, indoor beach club, cinema, sauna, spa, swimming pool and helipad.

It has space for 30 guests and 45 crew, and the top deck even has a jacuzzi for those on board to relax in.

