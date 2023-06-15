News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Superyacht belonging to one of the wealthiest women in the world has docked in Bangor

The surprise arrival of a £240 million superyacht off the north Down coast has brought a taste of the French Riviera to Bangor.
By Mark Rainey
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:27 BST

A superyacht belonging to one of the wealthiest women in the world has been pictured off the coast of Bangor on Thursday.

Owned by US Walmart heiress, Nancy Walton Laurie, the £241m (€300m) vessel weighs 4,523 tonnes and boasts various luxurious features, including 16 cabins, a gym, steam room, indoor beach club, cinema, sauna, spa, swimming pool and helipad.

It has space for 30 guests and 45 crew, and the top deck even has a jacuzzi for those on board to relax in.

The vast luxury vessel is complete with heli-pad, swimming pool and 16 cabins – and the top deck even has a jacuzzi for those on board to relax in.

A superyacht belonging to one of the wealthiest women in the world has been pictured off the coast of Bangor on Thursday.

1.

A superyacht belonging to one of the wealthiest women in the world has been pictured off the coast of Bangor on Thursday. Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
Millionaire yacht in Bangor

2.

Millionaire yacht in Bangor Photo: Pacemaker

Photo Sales
A Boat sails to the superyacht belonging to one of the wealthiest women in the world has been pictured off the coast of Bangor on Thursday.

3.

A Boat sails to the superyacht belonging to one of the wealthiest women in the world has been pictured off the coast of Bangor on Thursday. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
A superyacht belonging to one of the wealthiest women in the world has been pictured off the coast of Bangor on Thursday.

4.

A superyacht belonging to one of the wealthiest women in the world has been pictured off the coast of Bangor on Thursday. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:SUPERYACHT