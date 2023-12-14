Syd Millar funeral service: heroic rubgy legend who 'never lost the run of himself'

Irish and British Lions rugby legend Syd Millar always “kept his feet firmly on the ground” despite his international renown as a player, coach and administrator, mourners in Ballymena have heard.

Syd Millar funeral Order of Service. Presbyterian Church

At the former IRFU president’s funeral service at West Presbyterian Church, he was praised as someone who excelled as a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, even more than at rugby, despite his contribution to the sport being “nothing short of phenomenal”.

Mr Millar, chairman of the International Rugby Board, died on Sunday aged 89.

Rev Daniel Kane said: “He spent a happy childhood here in Ballymena which he shared with his brothers Jimmy and Trevor and sisters Audrey, Reba and Bee.

Ballymena RFC president Syd Millar. INBT 20-470CS

"He met Enid Blelock in Portrush in the summer of 1951 and their courtship continued until they married in the summer of 1961.

"Newlywed life for the young couple began in Portadown by which time, Syd was a full-time member of the Irish squad and played for the British Lions.”

In a tribute following his death, Ulster Rugby described the late IRFU Ulster Branch president as being “widely regarded as the most important and influential rugby personality ever to come from Ulster”.

At his funeral, mourners heard: “Sydney played a key role as coach in one of the most successful rugby tours in history – the 1974 tour to South Africa.

"Many would say that he was pivotal to the success of the tour. They were undefeated, winning 21 of their 22 games and held to a draw in their final match, albeit in controversial circumstances.

"On the international stage his contribution to rugby has been described as nothing short of phenomenal.”