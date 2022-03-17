UUP MLA Andy Allen

In a social media post the East Belfast politician said: “It is with a heavy and broken heart on behalf of my family and I that I write this post to inform those who knew my younger brother, Christopher, of his untimely passing yesterday afternoon.

“I will post funeral details when they become available.

“Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I’ll miss you until we meet again.

“See you in the reorg mate!”