Sympathy expressed after death of Andy Allen’s brother Christopher - ‘Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end’
Sympathy has been expressed to UUP MLA Andy Allen after the death of his younger brother.
By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 12:40 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 12:45 pm
In a social media post the East Belfast politician said: “It is with a heavy and broken heart on behalf of my family and I that I write this post to inform those who knew my younger brother, Christopher, of his untimely passing yesterday afternoon.
“I will post funeral details when they become available.
“Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I’ll miss you until we meet again.
“See you in the reorg mate!”
His message is inundated with messages of sympathy from fellow UUP members and friends.