Teaching students to remember courage of Scottish war-time missionary Jane Haining

Church of Scotland minister the Rev Dr Ian Alexander, who is involved in the project, said: "Jane Haining showed tremendous courage in the face of intolerable evil and her heart-breaking and inspirational story is as important today as ever."

​Students enrolled in Masters of Education, MA primary education and church teaching certificate courses at the University of Glasgow will be tasked with focusing on how Jane Haining courageously shielded Jewish girls from German Nazi forces during the Holocaust.

The move is part of a partnership agreement between the University of Glasgow and the Jane Haining Project (JHP) to recall the lessons of Jane's extraordinary life and example in the secondary and primary curriculum so future generations of Scots understand her sacrifice.

It will take effect in the next academic year 2024-25.

Born on June 6, 1897 in Dunscore, Dumfriesshire, farmer's daughter Jane was matron at the Scottish Mission School for girls in Budapest, Hungary from 1932-1944.

She looked after Jewish and Christian boarders and rejected calls from the Church of Scotland to return home after the Second World War broke out in 1939.

Jane Haining knew her life was in danger but was determined to stay in her post and she famously said: "If these children need me in days of sunshine, how much more do they need me in days of darkness?"

She was arrested after the Nazis invaded Hungary in 1944 and eventually taken to the extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland where she died in July of that year aged just 47.

Jane Haining Project JHP, part of the West of Scotland branch of the Council of Christians and Jews, has received funding from the Association of Jewish refugees for one year of activities, building on prior funding success.

The project aims to increase understanding, acceptance, and kindness between individuals from different cultures and religions and equip people to speak up and to take action against antisemitism and discrimination.

JHP works in partnership with other organisations engaged in Holocaust education.

Currently aimed at S1 pupils, the programme invites children to engage creatively with the matron's story and produce their response in the medium of their choice - writing, drama and art.

Professor Anne Anderson, chairperson of the Jane Haining committee, said: "We are delighted to share the story of Jane Haining with pupils.