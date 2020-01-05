Teenagers warned they will be 'taken home to their parents' if they are found on a bus travelling to a night out 'under the influence of alcohol'

Serious advice is being issued to teenagers by the PSNI if they are hoping to travel to a night out - and drink alcohol.

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "Going on a night out? Getting a bus to get there? Make sure your the legal age to do so🚌



"Police in Enniskillen received a call from a concerned parent in relation to a number underage children drinking on a bus heading out of town.

"We don’t want to ruin your fun but this can be dangerous to the driver and if your underage we will be seizing the alcohol. 👮‍♂️



"Before some armchair experts start Police are only doing their best to stop underage kids from consuming an alarming amount of alcohol and ending up in need of medical help or stumbling onto the road in front of traffic.



"A number of bottles and cans of alcohol were seized by Police on this occasion to be disposed of.

"If you are found under the influence of alcohol and are underage you will be brought home to your parents".