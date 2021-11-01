Ten more die with COVID-19 and 36 fight for life in ICU
Another ten people people have died with COVID-19 in Northern Ireland.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 2:17 pm
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 3:27 pm
The details have been published by the Department of Health this afternooon.
This means a total of 2,715 people have now died with the deadly virus.
This can be divided into 1,476 men men and 1,238 women.
There are now 36 people fighting the virus in ICU in NI - and a total of 326 patients with COVID-19 in our hospitals.
There are now 48 people with the virus in NI nursing homes.