The Belfast Marathon has just got even longer

Having previously admitted the course was 460m too long the organisers have now revised that figure

The Belfast City Marathon Management Committee have met with all partners involved with the 38th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon course, held on Sunday 5th May 2019.

It has been determined from measuring the route taken by marathon runners on Sunday 5th May, that the 2019 marathon course was 544 metres too long, not 460 metres as originally stated.

As such, the marathon times have been adjusted in accordance with each marathon runner’s average finisher time and these are available on our website www.belfastcitymarathon.com

Unfortunately Run Britain “Power of 10” are unable to accept these adjusted times and will only accept the finisher times. We understand that Run Britain will be updating their records to reflect this.

However we are pleased that Virgin London Marathon have agreed to accept the adjusted times for “Good for Age” qualification.

Should there be any other races you are concerned about for qualification, please email us at info@belfastcitymarathon.org

We would sincerely like to apologise for this confusion and thank you for your support and patience on this unfortunate circumstance.