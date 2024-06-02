The body of a young man has been recovered from lake close to Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone
It is understood the man entered the lake in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy around 11pm on Saturday.
Police, Fire Service personnel and Community Search and Rescue volunteers were all involved in the search for the man.
A body was recovered from the water on Sunday.
A PSNI statement said: “Police will make enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death and a post-mortem will take place in due course, however at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”
