The body of a young man has been recovered from lake close to Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone

Carricklongfield Road Aughnacloy. Google image.

A man in his 20s has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Co Tyrone.

It is understood the man entered the lake in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy around 11pm on Saturday.

Police, Fire Service personnel and Community Search and Rescue volunteers were all involved in the search for the man.

A body was recovered from the water on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI statement said: “Police will make enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death and a post-mortem will take place in due course, however at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.