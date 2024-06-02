The body of a young man has been recovered from lake close to Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone

By David Young
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2024, 13:31 BST
Carricklongfield Road Aughnacloy. Google image.Carricklongfield Road Aughnacloy. Google image.
Carricklongfield Road Aughnacloy. Google image.
A man in his 20s has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Co Tyrone.

It is understood the man entered the lake in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy around 11pm on Saturday.

Police, Fire Service personnel and Community Search and Rescue volunteers were all involved in the search for the man.

A body was recovered from the water on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI statement said: “Police will make enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death and a post-mortem will take place in due course, however at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Related topics:PoliceFire servicePSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.