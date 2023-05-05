The Coronation Day: What time does it all start and how can I watch it at home or in person

How to watch the Coronation and processions

The service and processions will be broadcast on national television, radio and online, and shown on large screens at screening sites in London and around the country.

This guidance tells you how you can watch the processions in London in person, or visit the screening sites at Hyde Park, The Green Park and St James’s Park. To watch at another screening site, visit the Coronation.GOV.UK website to find events in your local area.

The accessibility section provides information for people with access requirements, including accessible viewing areas and quiet viewing spaces. It also includes a BSL (British Sign Language) video summary of the Coronation weekend.

Please be aware that large crowds are expected, and there will be road closures in place to ensure the event is delivered safely. Public transport services are likely to be very busy with some station closures and bus diversions, especially around the Westminster and Hyde Park areas.

About the Coronation

The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will take place on Saturday 6 May.The first procession will begin at 10.20am. Their Majesties will travel in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. This is known as ‘The King’s Procession’. Their Majesties will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, drawn by 6 Windsor Grey horses. The Household Cavalry will provide the Sovereign’s Escort.

Union flags hanging from the street furniture outside Buckingham Palace on the Mall, London

The King’s Procession will travel along The Mall, through Admiralty Arch, passing to the south of the King Charles Island statue in Trafalgar Square before turning onto Whitehall. The procession will continue down Whitehall and along the east and south sides of Parliament Square, arriving at Westminster Abbey.

The Coronation service at Westminster Abbey will begin at 11am and finish at 1pm.

After the Coronation service, Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace as part of a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession’. The Coronation Procession will last for around 30 minutes. Their Majesties will travel in the Gold State Coach, drawn by 8 Windsor Grey horses.

The procession will arrive at Buckingham Palace at around 1:30pm. Their Majesties will receive a salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces in the Buckingham Palace Gardens, and appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. At 2:30pm, there will be a Coronation flypast by the Armed Forces over The Mall and Buckingham Palace (subject to weather, serviceability, and operational commitments).

How to watch

Both processions and the Coronation service will be broadcast live on national television, radio and online.You can watch the Coronation processions in person at viewing areas along the procession route in London.

Find out how to watch the processions in person.

Please note that there will not be screens along the route. If you wish to watch the broadcast of events (including the Coronation service), you should visit one of the screening sites.

You can watch the Coronation processions and service at the London screening sites in Hyde Park, The Green Park or St James’s Park, where the day’s events will be shown on large screens.

Find out how to visit the screening sites in Hyde Park, St James’s Park and The Green Park.

You can also watch the processions and service at screening sites around the country, and take part in other celebrations and events. Visit the Coronation.GOV.UK website to:

Find other ways to get involved in the celebrations, such as hosting a Coronation Big Lunch or street party, and taking part in the Big Help Out.

