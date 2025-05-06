The Deluxe Group in Portadown is honoured with King’s Award for International Trade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Deluxe Group, the Portadown-based interior fitting contractor renowned for its work with some of the biggest global names, has been honoured with the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

The award recognises the Mahon Road company's remarkable short-term growth in global sales over the past three years.

Known for creating story-led interiors for the luxury hospitality, branded residential, cruise, and theme park sectors, the Co Armagh company has established a world-class reputation for immersive design and fit-out by combining creativity, technology, and craftsmanship.

With more than 50 years of experience, The Deluxe Group blends creativity, innovation, and artisan craftsmanship to craft immersive interiors that provide captivating experiences for guests of all ages. Its reputation as a global leader in experiential design continues to expand across various sectors.

Colm O’Farrell, Executive Chairman, The Deluxe Group. Picture: released on behalf of The Deluxe Group.

The company boasts a client roster that includes some of the world's leading brands. By utilising the latest scanning technology, 3D digital design, and innovative manufacturing and installation processes, The Deluxe Group maximises pre-fabrication and reduces site installation time, delivering unique solutions to customer challenges.

In the entertainment sector, the company has earned a reputation for bringing iconic films and TV shows to life through immersive attractions, including the Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Banbridge.

The Deluxe Group achieved a remarkable 575% increase in overseas revenue, with export sales rising from 11% to 56% of total turnover in just three years. Overall turnover grew by nearly 40%, with the USA accounting for more than half of its exports. Significant projects have also been completed in Japan, the Middle East, France, Germany, and Spain.

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Banbridge. Picture: The Deluxe Group

The King's Award for Enterprise is regarded as the UK's most prestigious business honour. It celebrates pioneering companies that offer outstanding products, services, and sustainable practices.

The 2025 awards mark the third year under His Majesty the King, continuing the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. The awards celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses that lead the way with pioneering products or services, promote impressive social mobility programs, and demonstrate a commitment to sustainable development practices.