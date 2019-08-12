Letter from the Hague, July 22. N.S.

Without recapitulating any thing in my former, I continue to run the parallel in divers particulars betwixt the Dutch and East-India companies, the two greatest trading companies in the world.

The Dutch company, tho’ it has been called a republick, within a republick, is nevertheless more dependant than the English.

For instance, every three years they are obliged to bring their accounts to be approved by the States General. This however is not done on the part of their high mightinesses to pry into the secrets of trade, or in the least to impair it.

Indeed, the concern which the chief persons in the government have in the company by themselves, or their friends, make it sure of all the favour that the government can give it.

The two companies are useful, tho’ not equally useful to the publick, for the large loans of money on little or sometimes no interest, which they furnish their respective governments.

Both contribute to the pressing necessities of the state by free gifts. Anno 1698, the English company advanced two millions for the trade, but the Dutch never made near to great an advance at a time.

The English hath often lent the government a sum of 1,200,000l. without any interest for the same. The Dutch hath never done so much for the publick at a time: tho’ almost in all times have they been better able to do it.

[£1.2 million is almost £300 million in modern money]