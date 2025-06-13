The full list of Northern Ireland recipients of King's birthday honours 2025

Here is the full list of recipients in Northern Ireland named in King Charles’ 2025 Birthday Honours.

Companion of the Order of the Bath

Mr Peter William May, Lately Permanent Secretary, Department of Health, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public Service.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort greet well-wishers as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on September 13, 2022, during his visit to Northern Ireland; the King's birthday honours list has just been revealed

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

Mrs Christine Anne Smith, Chair, Urology Services Inquiry. For services to Public Inquiries in Northern Ireland.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Ms Victoria Anne Barnett, Chief Executive, Danske Bank UK. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Dr Veronica Barbara Holland, Lately Head of Violence Against the Person Branch, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public Service.

Mr Paul Thomas Keith Holmes, Senior Director of Investigations, Office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland. For services to Public Service.

Ms Roslyn Elizabeth McMullan. For services to Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Dentistry Profession in Northern Ireland.

Mr Terence Edward Pateman, Chair, Northern Amateur Football League. For services to Grassroots Sport and to Community Relations.

Mr Richard Taylor, Governor, Northern Ireland Prison Service. For Public Service.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Mr Norman Marshall Allen. For service to Education in Portadown, County Armagh.

Mr Neil Booth. For services to Lawn Bowls.

Reverend Canon Samuel Robert Thomas Boyd Rector, Glendermott Parish, Diocese of Derry and Raphoe. For services to the community in County Tyrone and County Londonderry.

Mr Richard Brown, Inspector, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For Public Service.

Miss Catherine Jean Burke, Lately Head, Musculoskeletal Services Occupational Health and Wellbeing, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Health and Wellbeing.

Mrs Winifred (Jill) Elizabeth Coulter-Sloan. For services to Disability Sport.

Mr Samuel Crowe. For services to the community in County Antrim.

Mrs Joanne Currie, Principal, Cairnshill Integrated Primary School. For services to Education and to the community in South Belfast.

Miss Edith Roberta Dalton, Principal, Head of Historical Institutional Abuse Implementation Branch, The Executive Office, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Victims and Survivors of Historical Institutional Abuse in Northern Ireland.

Ms Jennifer Donnan, Hospice Palliative Care Nurse. For services to Palliative Care in Northern Ireland.

Dr Elizabeth Jean Donnelly, Lead Nurse Tissue Viability Nurse Specialist, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Nursing and Health and Social Care.

Mr Michael Dunlop. For services to Motor Cycle Racing.

Mr Robert William Patrick Dunne, Volunteer Treasurer, Veterans’ Housing Scotland. For services to Veterans.

Professor Peter Raymond Flatt, Professor of Biomedical Sciences and Head of Diabetes Research, Ulster University. For services to Diabetes Research.

Dr Anne Bernadette Mary Friel, Lately Head of Pharmacy and Medicines Management, Western Trust. For services to Pharmacy in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Ingrid Aileen Hannaway. For services to the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme in Northern Ireland.

Mr James Desmond Hill, Lately Clerk, County Londonderry Lieutenancy. For services to the community in County Londonderry.

Mrs Elaine Sorca Kennedy, Chair, Board of Governors, Fivemiletown College. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Dr Maria Stephenson Lacey. For services to the Arts in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Margaret Petrina Mathieson, Staff Officer, Department of Finance, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For voluntary services to Athletics in Northern Ireland.

Mr James Anthony McGinn, Managing Director, Hastings Hotels. For services to Hospitality and Tourism in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Margaret Anne McManus, Fundraiser. For services to the Deafblind Community in Northern Ireland.

Mr David Ekin Millar. For services to Business and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Fiona Elizabeth Morrison, Outreach Officer, Blesma, The Limbless Veterans. For services to Veterans and their Families in Northern Ireland.

Mr Donald Morrow, Head of Dairy, Pigs, Poultry and Crops Branch, College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise, Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. For services to the Agriculture Industry and to Scouting in Northern Ireland.

Mr Michael Joseph Mulholland, Deputy Principal, Historical Institutional Abuse Implementation Branch, The Executive Office, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Victims and Survivors of Historical Institutional Abuse in Northern Ireland.

Mr Gary Anthony Nicolas. For services to Emergency Search and Rescue Service and to Adults with Special Needs and Disabilities in Northern Ireland.

Ms Jennifer Pogue, Principal, Arellian Nursery School, Belfast. For services to Early Years Education.

Mrs Elizabeth Anne Smith, For services to the community in County Tyrone.

Mr George Ussher, For services to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association.

Professor Louise Adele Walker, Foundation Dean, School of Medicine, Ulster University. For services to General Practice and Medical Education.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mrs Lorraine Denise Armstrong, Administrative Officer, Labour Relations Agency. For services to Employment Relations in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Teresa Duncan. For services to the community in Magherafelt, County Londonderry.

Mr Robert John Gibson. For services to the community in County Londonderry.

Mrs Mabel Greaves. For services to Young Families in County Fermanagh.

Mrs Janice Greer, Volunteer, Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation. For services to the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation.

Mr Haydn Charles Hassard. For services to Older People in Northern Ireland.

Mr William Norman Wilson Irwin. For services to the community in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

Mrs Heather Kelso, Lately Leader, Kilrea Community Early Years Playgroup. For services to Early Years Education.

Dr John Bernard Keith Kerr. For services to the community in County Londonderry.

Ms Kathryn MacKenzie, Lately Chair, Triangle Housing Association. For services to Social Housing in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Winifred Ann Magowan. For services to community in County Tyrone.

Mr Noel Maxwell, Driver, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public Service and Charitable Work in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Lorraine Ann McCann, Management Side Officer, Education Authority. For services to Education and to Volunteering.

Mr Jeffrey William Joseph McClure, Lately Emergency Planning Officer, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For services to Emergency Planning.

Mr Wesley McDowell, Chaplain, Northern Ireland Prison Service. For services to Prisoners and their Families in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Elizabeth Norah McGrath, Service Improvement Manager, Southern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Suicide Prevention in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Christine Ruth McKeeman, Lately Unit Catering Supervisor, Straidbilly Primary School. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Mr Marcus David Wallace, Nutt Hospital Volunteer, Western Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Volunteering in Northern Ireland.

Mr Terence Stewart Smith. For services to Music Development in Londonderry.

Mrs Clara Smyth. For services to Fundraising in Northern Ireland.

Miss Joan Elizabeth Smyth, Administrative Officer, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing.

Mrs Jean Stewart. For services to Music in Lisburn, County Antrim.

Mr Trevor Watson, Part Time Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing.

Wing Commander Richard Noel Williams. For services to the Veteran Community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Clara Rachel Wilson. For services to Music in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Emily Wilson, Volunteer, Alzheimer's Society and Chair, Dementia Friendly North Belfast. For services to People Living with Dementia in Northern Ireland.

King’s Police Medal (KPM)

Mr Stephen George Dickson, Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mr Thomas Johnston, Sergeant, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mr Dennis Kirk, Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

King’s Ambulance Medal (KAM)