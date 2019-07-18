The Open LIVE BLOG: Rory McIlroy now on +3 as unsettled weather edges closer to Royal Portrush Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The 148th Open Championship has teed off at Royal Portrush. Please refresh for latest news and updates. Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on the 5th green during day one of The Open Championship 2019 at Royal Portrush Golf Club. (Photo: P.A. Wire / Richard Sellers) Darren Keys: Scammers try to cash in on NI road racer’s death as genuine funding page smashes target