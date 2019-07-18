The Open LIVE BLOG: Tiger Woods has just teed off at the Open at Royal Portrush but he looks to be in pain Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The 148th Open Championship has teed off at Royal Portrush. Please refresh for latest news and updates. Tiger Woods at Royal Portrush earlier this week. Reported 280 Years Ago (July 17 1739): Quakers debate how to reconcile military order to their doctrine