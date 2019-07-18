The Open: Tiger Woods has just teed off at the Open at Royal Portrush but he looks to be in pain Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The 148th Open Championship has teed off at Royal Portrush. Please refresh for latest news and updates. Tiger Woods at Royal Portrush earlier this week. Darren Keys: Scammers try to cash in on NI road racer’s death as genuine funding page smashes target Moira raises £3,000 to help little dog walk