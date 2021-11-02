The Princess Royal has arrived in Northern Ireland to attend event with the Apprentice Boys of Derry

She will begin her one-day visit to Northern Ireland in Derry-Londonderry, where Her Royal Highness will tour the city’s Siege Museum and meet with representatives of the Apprentice Boys, learning more about the outreach and educational element of the cross-community facility.

Hosted by the Apprentice Boys of Derry, Her Royal Highness will meet with senior representatives from the Loyal Institution and museum trustees. The Princess Royal will also be introduced to key representatives from the city who supported the establishment of the museum in 2016.

Her Royal Highness will embark on a tour of the outreach facility, dedicated to commemorating the history of the Siege of Londonderry 1688-89 and the cultural heritage of the Associated Clubs of the Apprentice Boys of Derry.

The Princess Royal

The Princess Royal will also meet with local school children who have benefited from visiting the museum, as well as viewing a display by highland dancers.

Prior to departure, Her Royal Highness will unveil a Centenary Stone marking the Centenary year of Northern Ireland.

