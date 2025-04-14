'The roof nearly came off!' Rory McIlroy's hometown golf club in Northern Ireland reacts to grand slam victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rory McIlroy’s nailbiter grand slam victory etching his name into the golfing history books is Northern Ireland’s ultimate sporting moment, his jubilant home club believes.

Speaking the morning after the 35-year-old won through a sudden death play-off to lift the Masters trophy at Augusta on Sunday, Holywood Golf Club president Tony Denvir told the News Letter “the roof nearly came off” the clubhouse as it stayed open into the wee hours to watch Rory hit a career high.

Seeing their favourite son become now and forever one of the giants of golf, the town of Holywood has been buzzing with a shared high – and the club where he learned his trade says membership applications skyrocketed in the hours since his victory.

Monday morning saw townspeople delighted by the champ’s success, if a little tired from staying up until around 1am to watch it, with a bakery that sells Rory-themed biscuits doing a roaring trade.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

McIlroy’s victorious putt was a win years in the making, finishing a rollercoaster round with a scream of joy mirrored in living rooms across the province as his legion of fans got to see him take his place forever among the immortals – becoming just the sixth man to win all four of golf’s major tournaments in the 90 years they’ve existed.

There have since been calls for the world’s newest grand slam champ to be given a knighthood, while Northern Ireland’s political leaders have suggested huge parties to welcome Rory home and tourism chiefs said his win has helped to change perceptions of the province around the world.

US President Donald Trump has also hailed his victory, praising McIlroy’s comeback win as a demonstration of his “tremendous courage”, adding: “He was having a hard time, but it showed great guts and stamina.”

The Augusta showdown was a suspense-filled thriller, with a few early stumbles having fans fearing they were in for a repeat of previous disappointments.

The course holds bad memories for Rory and his supporters.

In 2011, he was leading the Masters halfway through the final round and seemed on course to become one of its youngest ever winners only for his form to collapse over the final nine holes, eventually finishing in joint 15th place.

At the weekend, with the US Open, PGA Tour and Open trophies safely locked in his cabinet, Rory only needed the Masters to clinch grand slam status – but that meant conquering his old nemesis, the Augusta course.

Over five hours, he performed some of the greatest shots of his career as well as some definite stumbles that left fans convinced he’d blown it.

Starting poorly, he rallied only to hit another slump, before winding up in a play-off against Englishman Justin Rose.

Taking it right down to the wire, Rory won with a birdie in sudden death, a result that felt like it came straight out of a thrilling Hollywood sports movie.

Back in Holywood – Co Down, not California – his home club was blown away by the once in a lifetime victory.

Club manager Tom Widley said they’re expecting a busy summer as fans arriving for the Open in Portrush make a pilgrimage to see where the grand slam champ earned his stripes.

“We’ve had an influx of membership this morning,” he told the News Letter. “A legacy of Rory’s previous wins is that we have the biggest junior section in the island of Ireland; that’ll grow.

“This summer, we’ll have a lot of tourist interest. It’s created a feelgood factor, everyone in the club is cheering.”

The club will now have to make more space in its exhibition dedicated to Rory and his wins, with president Tony Denvir hoping they might even get a replica of the green jacket.

He believes the winning grand slam putt will never be surpassed in the annals of Northern Irish sport as a whole.

“Certainly it’s right up there with the likes of Gerry Armstrong or Barry McGuigan, the big moments,” he said.

But the victory won’t change Rory, he said, describing the champ as “a normal, down to earth guy – a Holywood lad”.

Said the club president: “When he’s here, you can have a chat with him; he’s a global superstar, but he’s very approachable.