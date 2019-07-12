The Twelfth 2019 - 37 photographs that will make you proud to be from N.I. The 2019 Twelfth celebrations are amongst the best Northern Ireland has ever seen. Here is a selection of photographs from the big day. 1. The Twelfth Belfast One of the marching bands makes its way through Belfast. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo 2. The Twelfth, Belfast One of the marching bands makes its way through Belfast. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo 3. The Twelfth, Belfast One of many photographs captured on the streets of Belfast during the 2019 Twelfth celebrations in Belfast. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo 4. The Twelfth, Belfast One of many photographs captured on the streets of Belfast during the 2019 Twelfth celebrations in Belfast. Pacemaker other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 10