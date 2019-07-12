One of many photographs captured on the streets of Belfast during the 2019 Twelfth celebrations in Belfast.

The Twelfth 2019 - 37 photographs that will make you proud to be from N.I.

The 2019 Twelfth celebrations are amongst the best Northern Ireland has ever seen.

Here is a selection of photographs from the big day.

One of the marching bands makes its way through Belfast.

1. The Twelfth Belfast

2. The Twelfth, Belfast

One of many photographs captured on the streets of Belfast during the 2019 Twelfth celebrations in Belfast.

3. The Twelfth, Belfast

4. The Twelfth, Belfast

