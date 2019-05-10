The UK’s sexiest accents have been revealed - here is where Northern Irish ranks

With 56 recognised regional accents across the UK, it comes as no surprise that some are viewed as much sexier than others.

The Northern Irish accent often finds itself high up on popularity lists, with the nation famous for its gift of the gab.

A new survey of 1.5 million people has revealed how sexy the Northern Irish way of speaking is compared to other accents across the UK - and our accent was ranked at second place!

The survey, carried out by Big 7 Travel, ranked the top 50 sexiest accents in the UK.

Of the Northern Irish accent the travel company wrote: “The Jamie Dornan-esque Northern Irish accent has our readers in love – or lust with NI. Probably just lust.”

The top three sexiest accents according to the poll were Essex, Northern Irish and Glaswegian. The Brummie accent was rock bottom in the list.

Here are the UK’s top 25 sexiest accents:

25) Northumberland

24) Stoke-on-Trent

23) Hebridean

22) Surrey

21) East Anglian

20) Kentish

19) Highlands

18) Multicultural London English (MLE)

17) Leeds

16) Somerset

15) Lancashire

14) Cardiff

13) Edinburgh

12) Estuary English

11) Norfolk

10) Cockney

9) Yorkshire

8) South Welsh Valleys

7) Geordie

6) Scouse

5) Mancunian

4) Queen's English

3) Glaswegian

2) Northern Irish

1) Essex