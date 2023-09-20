News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

These are some of the cheapest properties for sale locally right now

Here are a selection of properties for sale in Northern Ireland – all under £50k.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST

The properties range from being brand new to some in need of a lot of TLC.

They are all available to see on Propertypal.com

32b Queens Avenue, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, BT36 5HU 1 Bed Flat Offers around £49,950

1. 32b Queens Avenue, Glengormley, Newtownabbey

32b Queens Avenue, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, BT36 5HU 1 Bed Flat Offers around £49,950 Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
51 Dunmurray Road, Draperstown, Magherafelt, BT45 7ED 3 Bed Detached Bungalow Guide price £48,000

2. 51 Dunmurray Road, Draperstown, Magherafelt, BT45 7ED

51 Dunmurray Road, Draperstown, Magherafelt, BT45 7ED 3 Bed Detached Bungalow Guide price £48,000 Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
3 Newtown Street, Strabane, BT82 8DN 3 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers around £50,000

3. 3 Newtown Street, Strabane, BT82 8DN

3 Newtown Street, Strabane, BT82 8DN 3 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers around £50,000 Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
42 Main Street, Sixmilecross, Omagh, BT79 9NF 5 Bed Semi-detached House

4. 42 Main Street, Sixmilecross, Omagh, BT79 9NF

42 Main Street, Sixmilecross, Omagh, BT79 9NF 5 Bed Semi-detached House Photo: propertypal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandTLC