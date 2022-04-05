These are some of the parades on over Easter on the Parades Commission website from April 18 - 24

These are some of the parades planned for Northern Ireland from April 18 - 24.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:46 am

See how many you can squueeze into your holiday week.

**South Derry Martyrs Flute Band** Bellaghy 17 April 2022

**Ballymacnab Easter Commemoration... Ballymacnab 17 April 2022

Sensitive **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 17 April 2022

**Glenarm RBP No 377** Glenarm 17 April 2022

**Mitchelburne Club ABOD Kesh Bran... Kesh 18 April 2022

**Two Castles CDA** Newtownstewart 18 April 2022

Marching

**Apprentice Boys of Derry (Newtow... Newtownards 18 April 2022

**Portadown ABOD Branch Club** Portadown 18 April 2022

**Sons of KAI Flute Band** Newtownabbey 18 April 2022

**ABOD Belfast & District Amalgama... Belfast 18 April 2022

Pacemaker Press 02-04-2022: The Royal Black Institution official opened its new state-of-the-art headquarters - marking a milestone in its 225-year history. The grand opening of the property took place on Saturday in the Co Armagh village of Loughgall. A parade of more than 2,000 sir knights, accompanied by up to 10 bands, took place before the headquarters was officially declared open by Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

**ABOD Murray Club Crumlin Branch** Crumlin 18 April 2022

**ABOD Campsie Club Rasharkin ** Rasharkin 18 April 2022

**ABOD Clounagh Campsie Club** Portadown 18 April 2022

Sensitive **ABOD Campsie Club Castlederg ** Castlederg 18 April 2022

**ABOD Bryansford Branch** Newcastle 18 April 2022

**ABOD Dunmurry Campsie** Seymour Hill 18 April 2022

**ABOD Shankill Road Campsie Club ... Belfast 18 April 2022

**Sandy Row Mitchelburne Blue** Belfast 18 April 2022

**ABOD Bangor Browning Club** Bangor 18 April 2022

**Lisburn ABOD** Lisburn 18 April 2022

**Apprentice Boys Of Derry** Belfast 18 April 2022

Apprentice Boys of Derry , Muckam... Antrim 18 April 2022

**Apprentice Boys of Derry ** Belfast 18 April 2022

**South Belfast Young Conquerors F... Belfast 18 April 2022

Under ConsiderationSensitive **Campsie Club, Belfast Branch** Belfast 18 April 2022

**Woodburn Browning Club** Carrickfergus 18 April 2022

Sensitive **Belfast Walker Club** Belfast 18 April 2022

**Apprentice Boys of Derry Brownin... Enniskillen 18 April 2022

**ABOD 1st Rathcoole** Ballyclare 18 April 2022

**Ballynahinch Apprentice Boys** Ballynahinch 18 April 2022

**ABOD Larne Walker Club** Larne 18 April 2022

Sensitive **ABOD Belfast Browning Club** East Belfast 18 April 2022

**Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster** Antrim 18 April 2022

Under ConsiderationSensitive **Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute B... East Belfast 18 April 2022

**Young Mens Junior LOL 76** East Belfast 19 April 2022

No1 Junior Orange District West Be... Belfast 19 April 2022

**No 1 Junior District West Belfas... Belfast 19 April 2022

**Ardoyne Bone Ligoniel Commemorat... Belfast 19 April 2022

**Ballymacarrett Junior District L... Belfast 19 April 2022

**Belfast Junior County Lodge** Belfast 19 April 2022

**Whiterock Junior LOL 87** Belfast 19 April 2022

**Cloughfern Junior Williamites JL... Cloughfern 19 April 2022

**Ligoniel Walker Club ABOD** Belfast 18 April 2022

**Broomhedge ABOD No Surrender Clu... Broomhedge 18 April 2022

**Carrickfergus Campsie Club** Carrickfergus 18 April 2022

**Apprentice Boys of Derry Brownin... East Belfast 18 April 2022

Under ConsiderationSensitive **Clifton Street ABOD** Belfast 18 April 2022

**Apprentice Boys of Derry Brownin... Dundonald 18 April 2022

ABOD Lurgan Lurgan 18 April 2022

Under ConsiderationSensitive **Apprentice Boys of Derry. Garvet... Castlederg 18 April 2022

**Crown Defenders Cloughmills** Cloughmills 23 April 2022

**Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band... Enniskillen 23 April 2022

**Northwest United Unionist** Newbuildings 23 April 2022

**East Belfast Coalition** East Belfast 22 April 2022

**Edenmore Flute Band** Limavady 22 April 2022

**Ballynarrig Pride of Orange Lima... Limavady 22 April 2022

Edenmore Flute Band Limavady 22 April 2022

**Tandragee District LOL No 4** Tandragee 22 April 2022

Under ConsiderationSensitive **Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute B... East Belfast 22 April 2022

Under ConsiderationSensitive **Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band** Newry 22 April 2022

**North Down First Flute Band** Newtownards 21 April 2022

**West Tyrone United Unionist ** Castlederg 21 April 2022

