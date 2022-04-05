These are some of the parades on over Easter on the Parades Commission website from April 18 - 24
See how many you can squueeze into your holiday week.
**South Derry Martyrs Flute Band** Bellaghy 17 April 2022
**Ballymacnab Easter Commemoration... Ballymacnab 17 April 2022
Sensitive **Portadown LOL District No 1** Portadown 17 April 2022
**Glenarm RBP No 377** Glenarm 17 April 2022
**Mitchelburne Club ABOD Kesh Bran... Kesh 18 April 2022
**Two Castles CDA** Newtownstewart 18 April 2022
**Apprentice Boys of Derry (Newtow... Newtownards 18 April 2022
**Portadown ABOD Branch Club** Portadown 18 April 2022
**Sons of KAI Flute Band** Newtownabbey 18 April 2022
**ABOD Belfast & District Amalgama... Belfast 18 April 2022
**ABOD Murray Club Crumlin Branch** Crumlin 18 April 2022
**ABOD Campsie Club Rasharkin ** Rasharkin 18 April 2022
**ABOD Clounagh Campsie Club** Portadown 18 April 2022
Sensitive **ABOD Campsie Club Castlederg ** Castlederg 18 April 2022
**ABOD Bryansford Branch** Newcastle 18 April 2022
**ABOD Dunmurry Campsie** Seymour Hill 18 April 2022
**ABOD Shankill Road Campsie Club ... Belfast 18 April 2022
**Sandy Row Mitchelburne Blue** Belfast 18 April 2022
**ABOD Bangor Browning Club** Bangor 18 April 2022
**Lisburn ABOD** Lisburn 18 April 2022
**Apprentice Boys Of Derry** Belfast 18 April 2022
Apprentice Boys of Derry , Muckam... Antrim 18 April 2022
**Apprentice Boys of Derry ** Belfast 18 April 2022
**South Belfast Young Conquerors F... Belfast 18 April 2022
Under ConsiderationSensitive **Campsie Club, Belfast Branch** Belfast 18 April 2022
**Woodburn Browning Club** Carrickfergus 18 April 2022
Sensitive **Belfast Walker Club** Belfast 18 April 2022
**Apprentice Boys of Derry Brownin... Enniskillen 18 April 2022
**ABOD 1st Rathcoole** Ballyclare 18 April 2022
**Ballynahinch Apprentice Boys** Ballynahinch 18 April 2022
**ABOD Larne Walker Club** Larne 18 April 2022
Sensitive **ABOD Belfast Browning Club** East Belfast 18 April 2022
**Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster** Antrim 18 April 2022
Under ConsiderationSensitive **Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute B... East Belfast 18 April 2022
**Young Mens Junior LOL 76** East Belfast 19 April 2022
No1 Junior Orange District West Be... Belfast 19 April 2022
**No 1 Junior District West Belfas... Belfast 19 April 2022
**Ardoyne Bone Ligoniel Commemorat... Belfast 19 April 2022
**Ballymacarrett Junior District L... Belfast 19 April 2022
**Belfast Junior County Lodge** Belfast 19 April 2022
**Whiterock Junior LOL 87** Belfast 19 April 2022
**Cloughfern Junior Williamites JL... Cloughfern 19 April 2022
**Ligoniel Walker Club ABOD** Belfast 18 April 2022
**Broomhedge ABOD No Surrender Clu... Broomhedge 18 April 2022
**Carrickfergus Campsie Club** Carrickfergus 18 April 2022
**Apprentice Boys of Derry Brownin... East Belfast 18 April 2022
Under ConsiderationSensitive **Clifton Street ABOD** Belfast 18 April 2022
**Apprentice Boys of Derry Brownin... Dundonald 18 April 2022
ABOD Lurgan Lurgan 18 April 2022
Under ConsiderationSensitive **Apprentice Boys of Derry. Garvet... Castlederg 18 April 2022
**Crown Defenders Cloughmills** Cloughmills 23 April 2022
**Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band... Enniskillen 23 April 2022
**Northwest United Unionist** Newbuildings 23 April 2022
**East Belfast Coalition** East Belfast 22 April 2022
**Edenmore Flute Band** Limavady 22 April 2022
**Ballynarrig Pride of Orange Lima... Limavady 22 April 2022
Edenmore Flute Band Limavady 22 April 2022
**Tandragee District LOL No 4** Tandragee 22 April 2022
Under ConsiderationSensitive **Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute B... East Belfast 22 April 2022
Under ConsiderationSensitive **Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band** Newry 22 April 2022
**North Down First Flute Band** Newtownards 21 April 2022
**West Tyrone United Unionist ** Castlederg 21 April 2022
