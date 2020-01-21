These are the 20 most popular baby girl and boy names in the world
Your name forms part of your identity for the rest of your life, so choosing a moniker for your newborn can be a tough decision.
If you are feeling overwhelmed by choice and need some inspiration, Nameberry has revealed the top baby names that have worldwide appeal. The baby naming website collated data from countries across the globe, including New Zealand, Turkey, Monaco and the Netherlands, to reveal the most favoured international names. Listed are the 20 most popular choices for baby boys and girls’ in the world. Did your favourite make the cut?
1. Noah / Mila
Boy: Top 10 in Flanders, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Scotland. Girl: Top 10 in Flanders, Monaco, the Netherlands and New Zealand, and top 40 in Scotland.