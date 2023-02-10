These beautiful dogs need a second chance at happiness in safe loving homes.
1.
Meet beautiful Meeko! He is a super 2 year old Whippet X. Meeko is a lovely lad that can create great bonds with people once he gets to know them, he is well housetrained and loves his home comforts. Meeko isn't overly comfortable around other dogs, but he does love him human company.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2.
Meeko would love for a home to bounce around in with plenty of space for him to stretch his legs. If you have the perfect home to offer Meeko please apply for him today! Meeko will require a secure garden area at the home and peaceful surroundings.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3.
It is important that Meeko's owners can walk him in quieter areas away from busy places. Meeko is looking for a quiet, peaceful home. Ideally with very little visitors to the home. Meeko has grew up in the countryside and is used to bounding around in large open spaces for exercise.
Photo: Dogs Trust
4.
Scooby is a 5 month old collie cross. Scooby is an excitable young puppy who will need understanding adopters to socialise and train him during this important stage of development.
Photo: Dogs Trust