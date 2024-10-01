These gorgeous dogs are available to be rehomed in Northern Ireland right now - breeds to suit all lifestyles

1. Cashmere
Cashmere is a 10 week old staffy cross pup. He could potentially live with dogs after successful meets at the centre and cats with proper management in the home. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Mo
Mo is a handsome 1 year old Springer X Cocker Cross. He is a super boy, and a typical Spaniel with his funny antics and love for the great outdoors. Mo will need an adult only home that will be willing to work alongside the Centre's Training and Behaviour Team to ensure the correct measures are taken to manage his guarding behaviours in the home. Mo has lived with cats successfully in the past, and so may be able to share his new home Photo: Dogs trust
3. Zebedee
Zebedee is a lively Spaniel who loves life but he can be worried in certain situations. He needs a family who will listen to him and earn his trust, whilst working with our Behaviour team at the centre. Zeb is a lot of fun and loves to play as much as he likes to chill in his armchair and watch the world go by. His playful side will see him run around with a toy in his mouth, or sniffing out scent trails that result in a toy or tasty snack as a reward at the end. Zebedee is a very clever boy and loves to learn, he can't wait to show off all his tricks to any potential adopter! Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Prue
Prue is a sweet 4-year-old French Bulldog with tonnes of irresistible personality. She’s settling so well into her foster home and doing brilliantly learning a new routine, she will be looking for a home that is happy to continue with her evening sofa cuddles! Prue will need an adopter that has the time and patience to help her in different areas of training as she hasn’t had much before! As a big food lover, she should be very motivated to learn new things if a tasty treat is involved. Prue has little known history, so will not be able to live with young children or cats. Prue is a curious girl and loves to sniff out the world around her. Photo: Dogs Trust
