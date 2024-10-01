These gorgeous dogs are available to be rehomed in Northern Ireland right now - breeds to suit all lifestyles

4 . Prue

Prue is a sweet 4-year-old French Bulldog with tonnes of irresistible personality. She’s settling so well into her foster home and doing brilliantly learning a new routine, she will be looking for a home that is happy to continue with her evening sofa cuddles! Prue will need an adopter that has the time and patience to help her in different areas of training as she hasn’t had much before! As a big food lover, she should be very motivated to learn new things if a tasty treat is involved. Prue has little known history, so will not be able to live with young children or cats. Prue is a curious girl and loves to sniff out the world around her. Photo: Dogs Trust