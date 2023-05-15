These gorgeous pups are up for adoption now in Northern Ireland

4 .

Snowy is a very handsome Chihuahua Crossbreed who is estimated to be around 2 years old. He is looking for a quieter home with someone around for most of the day. He can be left alone for around 3 to 4 hours a day but this should be limited as he adores human company! Snowy has lived with children before, but if his new home has children, they should be used to interacting with dogs and be older in age (around 10+). He can live with or without another dog in the home, but they should be spayed or neutered. Snowy loves to run around and play with people outside! A secure outdoor space would be brilliant for him. Photo: Dogs Trust